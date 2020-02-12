Jessica Simpson book events disrupted by anti-fur protesters

Send this page to someone via email

Jessica Simpson’s book signing for her memoir, Open Book, was mobbed by angry anti-fur protesters on Monday.

Simpson was on stage discussing her new tell-all book with Katherine Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles when protesters interrupted at two separate times, telling the With You singer to stop wearing fur.

“God bless you guys! It’s beautiful that you stand up for what you believe, but not through hatred,” Simpson said to the group of activists as they were escorted out of the event.

Later on, during the event, a woman stood up and yelled, “Please stop wearing animals, please stop wearing fur. There are so many other choices. Please stop wearing fur, Jessica. Animals are electrocuted!”

Simpson paused her conversation until the woman was removed.

“Well, these are the types of moments where you know, when you’re trying to speak about helping other people get through their own problems and their life, and when you talk about God, that is when darkness tries to seep in,” Simpson said.

“And I know that God is stronger than that and nothing will hold me back from my calling,” Simpson added.

Last week Simpson was ambushed by protesters when she was leaving a restaurant in New York City.

Two people ran over to her with signs as she exited and began yelling, “animal abuser,” “shame on you,” “animals are skinned alive” and “what type of person would wear fur in 2020.”

Simpson recently wore a jacket that include a fur collar while in New York.

Jessica Simpson leaves BuzzFeed on Feb. 4, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Celebrities are often targets for anti-fur protesters.

In September at the Toronto Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez was ridiculed by protesters as she posed on the red carpet for the premiere of Hustlers.

Lopez was not wearing fur on the carpet but there is a scene in the trailer for the film in which she appears to be wearing a fur coat.

The protesters held signs that read “J Lo hates animals” and “J Lo stop wearing real fur.”

They also yelled: “Shame on you, J Lo, for wearing fur! Shame on you for wearing fur, Jennifer Lopez! Stop wearing fur, Jennifer Lopez! Stop wearing fox fur!”

