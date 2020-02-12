Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary-based Cenovus reports $113M fourth quarter profit, total production up

By Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 8:31 am
Updated February 12, 2020 8:36 am
President and CEO of Cenovus Alex Pourbaix addresses shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
President and CEO of Cenovus Alex Pourbaix addresses shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $113 million compared with a loss of nearly $1.36 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The oilsands company says the profit amounted to nine cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $1.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

READ MORE: Well cleanup in the cards after Alberta energy company announces plans

Total production from continuing operations amounted to 467,448 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 432,713 in the last three months of 2018.

Cenovus says it successfully ramped up its crude-by-rail shipping capacity in 2019 and topped its target in December with average rail loading volumes of nearly 106,000 barrels per day.

READ MORE: Calgary-based oilsands producer Cenovus aims for ‘net zero’ GHG emissions by 2050

Last month, oilsands producer Cenovus Energy Inc. said it will aim to achieve “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Story continues below advertisement

It added it will reduce its emissions per barrel by 30 per cent by 2030, while keeping its total emissions flat.

Greenhouse Gas EmissionsGreenhouse GasCenovusCenovus EnergyCenovus Energy Inc.Q4net zeroQ4 profitCenovus Q4Cenovus Q4 profit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.