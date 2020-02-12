Kelowna, B.C. boxers hitting back after Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Fighting back after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease is exactly what people in a unique boxing class are doing.

“People who have been diagnosed Parkinson’s disease are affected in many ways in terms of their nervous system and motor skills, so we like to focus on things such as coordination, balance, motor skill, and hand speed,” said Kailee Ryan, Park Fit founder.

According to Parkinson Canada, more than 25 Canadians are diagnosed each day with the neurodegenerative disease. It affects the nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine and can cause tremors, as well as create muscle rigidity and changes in speech and gait.

“Exercise and physical activity are used to promote neuroplasticity, so for them to come out and use all the skills that are used in boxing can help them slow down the progression of Parkinson’s disease,” said Ryan.

Twice a week the boxers work up a sweat, running drills and throwing punches.

“It’s exercise and the people become friends, so it’s a get-together,” said Neil Syme, Park Fit member.

“I feel good when I come here. We work on balance and stuff,” said Gary Troop, another member of Park Fit.

To the partners of the boxers who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, they have seen the classes make a world of a difference.

“After three sessions you will see a difference in their movement and the balance and everything,” said Hanne Syme.

“You feel confident that you can do things again and I think that’s what Neil [Syme] gets. It gives him that confidence.”

Beryle Baledo has been attending Park Fit in honour of her husband who died eight years ago after living with the disease for 21 years.

“It’s very inspiring to hear and see the way that people keep healthy,” said Baledo.

“He [her late husband] loved boxing. I get to fight for him and knock out Parkinson’s disease.”

To inquire about the course e-mail rpmperformance4@gmail.com