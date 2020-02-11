Accident at Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle accident along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on Tuesday nearly involved a third — a transit bus.

The incident at Harvey and Ellis Street involved a car and a Jeep, with the car sustaining front-end damage, along with deployed airbags.

The Jeep, meanwhile, had passenger side damage.

The car came to a stop in the HOV lane of Harvey, while the Jeep appeared to be turning left onto Ellis.

The white Jeep came to a stop in front of a transit bus, with the two vehicles just touching.

Emergency crews were on scene, including two police vehicles, one ambulance and one fire truck.

