6 arrested in Kingston kidnapping and robbery investigation: police

A kidnapping and robbery investigation in Kingston led to the arrest of six people last week.

Kingston Police Service say on Feb. 5 a male was reportedly taken against his will in the area of Patrick and Thomas streets. The victim later was forcibly held against his will, assaulted and threatened with weapons including knives and an imitation firearm at a Kingscourt Avenue address, police say.

Police say later that evening, the victim was then allegedly forced to take part in a robbery at a convenience store at Nelson Street and First Avenue.

The following day, police say the victim was first taken to a youth drop-in centre on Barrie Street, but after leaving the shelter, the victim was transported back to the Kingscourt Avenue area and robbed of some money.

Police say the six accused then escorted the victim on a city bus to the Cataraqui Centre. At the mall, the victim managed to capture the attention of a store clerk who called police and assisted the victim.

On Feb. 7, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Kingscourt Avenue where three men and a woman were arrested. Another man and woman were arrested later the same day at a location on Conacher Drive. During a search of the residence, officers seized various quantities of drugs along with several weapons, including knives and the imitation firearm.

Charged with forcible confinement and assault are Shawna Albertson, 40, Deryk Lapointe, 35, Lucas Jackson, 18, Dylan Lasher, 24, Ethan Turcotte, 20, and Summer Turcotte, 18.

Additional charges included:

Assault with a weapon: Albertson, Jackson, Lasher, Ethan Turcotte and Summer Turcotte

Pointing a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, robbery, possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited and breach of an undertaking: Lasher and Ethan Turcotte

Kidnapping, extortion and robbery: Jackson, Lasher, Ethan Turcotte and Summer Turcotte

Uttering threats to cause death: Jackson, Lasher and Ethan Turcotte

Police say all six remain in custody for bail hearings. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit or Det. Scott Huffman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6322 or via email.

