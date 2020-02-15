Menu

Consumer

What’s open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg?

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 6:30 am
Louis Riel Day is Monday, Feb. 17.
Louis Riel Day is Monday, Feb. 17. Jeremy Desrochers / Global News

Monday marks Louis Riel Day across Manitoba, which means some businesses and public services will be operating on holiday hours. Here is a breakdown of what’s open and closed Feb. 17.

Errands:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are open.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will be taking place as usual.
  • Canada Post will be delivering mail.
  • The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

READ MORE: Honouring Louis Riel, carving out family time: Festival du Voyageur

Shopping:

  • Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Most grocery stores and big-box stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions and recreation:

  • Pam Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Margaret Grant Pool: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Other City of Winnipeg pools are closed
  • City of Winnipeg Libraries: Select locations open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Full schedule here.
  • Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Museum: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

