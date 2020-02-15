What’s open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg?

Monday marks Louis Riel Day across Manitoba, which means some businesses and public services will be operating on holiday hours. Here is a breakdown of what’s open and closed Feb. 17.
Errands:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are open.
- Garbage and recycling collection will be taking place as usual.
- Canada Post will be delivering mail.
- The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Most grocery stores and big-box stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Get your pack together for a Zoo day this long weekend! 🐺🐺 On Louis Riel Day (Monday, Feb 17), admission for adults and seniors is discounted to $14. PLUS children ages 4 and under are FREE!
Learn more about upcoming promotions at the Zoo: https://t.co/iKb4Ul3CH3 pic.twitter.com/OLZAvMA8MQ
— Assiniboine Park Zoo (@assiniboinezoo) February 10, 2020
Attractions and recreation:
- Pam Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Margaret Grant Pool: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Other City of Winnipeg pools are closed
- City of Winnipeg Libraries: Select locations open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Full schedule here.
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Museum: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fourth Annual Louis Riel Gathering Day is a success
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS