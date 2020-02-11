Menu

Money

Mother, daughter from Alliston, Ont. win lottery prize of $231K

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 12:48 pm
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.

A mother-daughter duo from Alliston, Ont., have hit the jackpot and won more than $231,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Feb. 1.

Pamela Horan and Diane Mason won the second prize worth $231,305.10 by matching five of six numbers, plus the bonus number.

“It’s amazing how this came about because we decided on a whim to stop and buy a ticket on our way home one day,” Mason said in a statement.

'A new chapter' — Barrie couple win $25M Lotto 6/49 prize

The two discovered they won while using the OLG app to check their ticket. They plan to share their winnings with their family and to enjoy being without debt.

“The gratitude that we have for sharing this moment together is overwhelming,” Mason said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.

Deadline passes for $1M OLG prize
Deadline passes for $1M OLG prize
