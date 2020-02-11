Mother, daughter from Alliston, Ont. win lottery prize of $231K

Send this page to someone via email

A mother-daughter duo from Alliston, Ont., have hit the jackpot and won more than $231,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Feb. 1.

Pamela Horan and Diane Mason won the second prize worth $231,305.10 by matching five of six numbers, plus the bonus number.

“It’s amazing how this came about because we decided on a whim to stop and buy a ticket on our way home one day,” Mason said in a statement.

The two discovered they won while using the OLG app to check their ticket. They plan to share their winnings with their family and to enjoy being without debt.

“The gratitude that we have for sharing this moment together is overwhelming,” Mason said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.

