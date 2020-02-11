House fire in Colborne deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire that happened in Colborne on Sunday morning is being treated as suspicious in nature, according to police.

Northumberland OPP say officers and firefighters responded to a house fire on Percy Road in Colborne around 12:35 a.m.

Cramahe Township fire Chief Tim Burgess says a neighbour called to report the house was on fire. He said no one was in the home when crews arrived, however a nearby resident reportedly removed animals from the home.

“When we showed up, we had fire extending out the right-hand side of the house, and the house was full of smoke,” said Burgess.

Burgess says the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted to assist in the investigation.

“At this time, we are led to believe there are some questions that need to be answered, so we’ve brought in the investigators to determine the answers,” he said.

Damage is pegged at $175,000.

The OPP’s crime unit and forensic identification services are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

