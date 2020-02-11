Saskatchewan Roughriders sign QB James Franklin, re-sign DL Jordan Reaves

Send this page to someone via email

Free agent quarterback James Franklin agreed on a one-year deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The team announced the signing on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency.

Franklin, 28, spent the past two years with the Toronto Argonauts. In nine games last season, Franklin threw for 822 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 83 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Franklin has 4,305 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns in 79 career games. He has 593 career rushing yards with 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Roughriders re-sign DL Jordan Reaves to one-year deal

The Roughriders also announced Tuesday the re-signing of defensive lineman Jordan Reaves for another year.

This is Reaves’s fourth year with the team, but he was injured all of last season.

The 30-year-old played in 17 games in 2018, posting 12 special team tackles.

The Winnipeg native joined the team in 2016, playing in five games and registered two special teams tackles.