U.S. prosecutors request pre-trial extension in case of alleged Manitoba neo-Nazi, former reservist

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 11:05 pm
Image from video allegedly recorded by Patrik Jordan Mathews, and released by US prosecutors.
Image from video allegedly recorded by Patrik Jordan Mathews, and released by US prosecutors. U.S. Department of Justice

U.S. prosecutors are requesting more time to prepare their case against an alleged neo-Nazi and former Manitoba reservist.

Patrik Mathews was arrested last month in Delaware along with two Americans, all of them alleged to be part of the white supremacist group The Base.

Mathews was charged with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony and “being an alien” in possession of a gun and ammunition.

He was then indicted on more firearms and alien-related charges several weeks later.

Attorneys say the 70 days of preparation typically allowed under the Speedy Trial Act aren’t enough because of what they call “voluminous” evidence and they’ve asked for an extension.

They say there is approximately one month of closed-circuit television recording and oral bug interceptions to go through, as well as FBI undercover employee recordings and multiple search warrant results.

The court is expected to provide a status update on March 9.

Mathews fled Manitoba in August after a Winnipeg Free Press story linked him to a neo-Nazi group.

If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

