Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Kelowna Actors Studio tickles funny bone with Tony Award-winning play

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 8:29 pm
Actors rehearsing for their upcoming production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Monday, Feb. 10.
Actors rehearsing for their upcoming production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Monday, Feb. 10. Sydney Morton / Global News

It’s a tale about love, scheming, and the secrets lying beneath every toga.

The Kelowna Actors Studio is bringing to life one of Broadway’s greatest farces, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. 

Related News

“There are some great musical numbers, some amazing dancing and the biggest musical number in the show is Comedy Tonight,” said artistic managing director Randy Leslie.

“I think a comedy is always the hardest to do because the comedy has to be able to hit home and that punchline has to hit home.”

READ MORE: New Vintage Theatre pulls a card for love in new play

The Tony award-winning play, which first opened on Broadway in 1962, is set in Ancient Rome and promises to be hilarious. For the cast, however, learning to deliver their punchlines was their biggest feat.

Story continues below advertisement

“Comedic timing is really difficult because it’s a collaboration between everyone if one pin falls then the rest will fall afterwards,” said Stephen Keppler, who plays the role of Pseudolus.

The plot is filled with puns, slamming doors and cases of mistaken identity, all the while poking fun at social classes.

READ MORE: Kelowna Actors Studio opens curtain on biggest show yet, The Little Mermaid

“Pseudolus is a very low-class slave and eventually he brokers a deal with his master,” Keppler explained. “And his master says, ‘If you get this girl for me you will get your freedom,’ and after that, it’s a series of roadblocks for Pseudolus to earn his freedom.”

The play was designed to sweep the audience away from any troubles and worries they may have outside of the theatre and deliver a healthy dose of laughter.

“This is my first comedic role with the studio but I see a lot of myself in Hysterium. He is very hysterical as his name implies,” said Tayler Harrison, who plays the role of Hysterium.

“He doesn’t know how to stay calm; he likes to freak out. It’s made me branch out and grow and figure out who I am.”

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum runs Feb.12 to March 1 and tickets are available at www.kelownatickets.com 

Story continues below advertisement
Audience can dive under the sea in the Kelowna Actors Studio’s rendition of The Little Mermaid
Audience can dive under the sea in the Kelowna Actors Studio’s rendition of The Little Mermaid
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ComedyGlobal OkanaganMusicalCommunity ReporterTony AwardKelowna TheatreKelowna Actors StudioOkanagan theatreA Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the ForumAncient RomeComedy TonightFarceOkanagan Musical
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.