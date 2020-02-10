City of Lethbridge to move forward with conversion therapy ban

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge will be moving forward with a municipal ban on conversion therapy.

On Monday, city council passed a motion to direct administration to draft a bylaw that will ban the controversial practice within city limits.

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change an individual’s sexual orientation through psychological tactics.

The motion directing the city to draft a bylaw was passed in a 7-2 vote.

Another part of the resolution asking Mayor Chris Spearman to send a letter to the Alberta government advocating for a province-wide ban on the practice received unanimous approval.

“Part of being a councillor is ensuring the community’s best interests are being served,” said Coun. Jeff Carlson in a news release. Tweet This

“We know thanks to organizations like the Canadian Psychological Association, conversion therapy leaves long-term and often debilitating issues for those who have endured the practice and that’s not something we want to see our community members at risk of being exposed to.”

A proposed bylaw to ban conversion therapy within the City of Lethbridge is set to be back before city council for first reading no later than June 1.