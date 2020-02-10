Menu

Crime

Peterborough man accused of assaulting woman at restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 3:35 pm
Police cruiser sirens
A Peterborough man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in a restaurant. Leslie Knight / Global News

A city man faces an assault charge following an altercation at a Peterborough restaurant last month.

Police say from Jan. 31 to the early morning hours of Feb. 1, a woman was at an unnamed restaurant with other parties when a known man allegedly struck her in the face.

The incident was later reported to police.

As a result of the investigation, police say the suspect was located and arrested at a residence.

William Joseph Post, 40, was charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5, police said.

AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police Servicepeterborough restaurantWilliam Joseph Post
