Peterborough man accused of assaulting woman at restaurant: police

A city man faces an assault charge following an altercation at a Peterborough restaurant last month.
Police say from Jan. 31 to the early morning hours of Feb. 1, a woman was at an unnamed restaurant with other parties when a known man allegedly struck her in the face.
The incident was later reported to police.
As a result of the investigation, police say the suspect was located and arrested at a residence.
William Joseph Post, 40, was charged with assault.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5, police said.
