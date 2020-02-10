Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with damaging door to retirement home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 2:38 pm
A man is accused of causing damage to a Peterborough retirement home.
A man is accused of causing damage to a Peterborough retirement home. File Photo / Global News

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with mischief after damage was caused to a Princess Street retirement home early Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service says around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a retirement residence on Princess Street for a reported disturbance.

READ MORE: Man accused of assaulting employee at Peterborough shelter, police say

Investigators say a man allegedly attempted to gain entrance into the home but staff denied him access. The suspect then kicked out one of the windows of the door.

Robert William Carrol-England, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later that day, police said.

