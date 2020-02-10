Peterborough man charged with damaging door to retirement home: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with mischief after damage was caused to a Princess Street retirement home early Sunday.
Peterborough Police Service says around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a retirement residence on Princess Street for a reported disturbance.
Investigators say a man allegedly attempted to gain entrance into the home but staff denied him access. The suspect then kicked out one of the windows of the door.
Robert William Carrol-England, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later that day, police said.
COMMENTS