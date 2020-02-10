B.C. coach who secretly photographed boys in change room sentenced on 2 counts of voyeurism

Send this page to someone via email

A former Coquitlam minor hockey and baseball coach has been sentenced on two counts of voyeurism for taking secret photos of two boys while they changed in a locker room.

Investigators said they believe Randy Downes took the photos between June 2013 and April 2016.

The pictures were of boys in boxer shorts, or focusing on their torsos. The boys had no idea Downes was taking the pictures, which were stored on his phone.

2:59 Coquitlam coach Randy Downes facing child porn charges Coquitlam coach Randy Downes facing child porn charges

On Monday, Downes was handed a suspended sentence and six months’ probation. He had already spent 200 days in jail for breaching bail conditions.

The former coach must abide by a number of conditions: he is not allowed to contact his victims, he must stay away from boys under 17 and he cannot photograph anyone under 17 except with consent.

Story continues below advertisement

He is still allowed to referee adult hockey games.

According to police, Downes had been involved in youth sports across Metro Vancouver for more than three decades.

He had coached hockey and baseball at different levels since the 1990s and also worked as a photographer.

— With files from Simon Little