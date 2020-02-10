Menu

Canada

Man flees with over $800 of store merchandise: Guelph police

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 2:41 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 2:42 pm
Man flees with over $800 of items stolen from north end store.
Man flees with over $800 of items stolen from north end store. Global News / File

Guelph police are trying to track down a man they say shoplifted $820.56 worth of merchandise from a store Friday afternoon near the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street.

Police say Loss Prevention Officers from the store confronted the suspect in the parking lot at around 3:30 p.m. when he came out of the store.

The culprit then reportedly told security that he had a knife before running away.

Police responded to the scene a short time later were unable to track down the suspect.

He’s described as white, in his 50s or 60s, with a slim build. He was wearing a yellow and black snowmobile jacket with black and white checkers, a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

An adult female was also observed entering the store with the male. She’s described as white, in her 30s or 40s, with long brown hair tied back in a ponytail and wearing sunglasses and a red knee-length jacket with fur around the hood, black pants and white sneakers

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Constable Laura Bernhardt at (519) 824-1212 ext. 7366, email her at lbernhardt@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at CRIME STOPPERS 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.

