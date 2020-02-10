Menu

Multiple injuries following Central Elgin crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 1:35 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 1:47 pm
opp
Ontario Provincial Police file image. . Don Mitchell / Global News

Six people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Central Elgin.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on Sunday night around 6 p.m. on Talbot Line between Penhale Road and Powers Road.

OPP say a gold-coloured minivan headed westbound went into the eastbound lanes striking a red compact two-door car heading in the opposite direction.

They say that road and weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

Central Elgin Fire Rescue extracted several people from both vehicles before they were transported to the hospital.

Police say that four people in the minivan and two people in the compact car were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The roadway was briefly closed but has since reopened.

