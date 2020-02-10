Mysterious black stain leaking from apartment ceiling turns out to be blood

Send this page to someone via email

Note: This article includes graphic photos and video that may be disturbing to some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

A Minneapolis man couldn’t figure out what the mystery liquid running down his apartment wall was — but it turns out it was blood from a deceased upstairs neighbour.

Tenant Evin Schultz, under the Twitter handle @piggyazalea, took to the social media platform to share disturbing video footage of the discovery on Feb. 5 in a post that’s since gone viral.

The footage scans the wall starting at the ceiling, showing drops of a dark-red liquid.

“This is, like, Paranormal Activity-type s—t. This is, like, The Shining,” Schultz can be heard saying in the video. “Where is this coming from? Because I don’t know. Nor does the maintenance man who came in now.”

Update: the tenant above me died, I repeat DIED 2 weeks ago and it. Was. His. blood!!!! pic.twitter.com/epnjKUZKME — Evin Schultz (@piggyyazalea) February 5, 2020

A man who appears to be his roommate also shared a picture of the blood on his Twitter account, @daddyallenjoel.

“My apartment has smelt horrible recently and I just found out the guy living above me has been dead for over a week,” he tweeted. “And before you ask, his body was just discovered after his blood leaked down the ceiling into our apartment this morning.”

My apartment has smelt horrible recently and I just found out the guy living above me has been dead for over a week…and before you ask, his body was just discovered after his blood leaked down the ceiling into our apartment this morning pic.twitter.com/xikb9eH4XJ — aj (@daddyallenjoel) February 5, 2020

The Twitter user went on to add that he doesn’t know what happened to the tenant above him other than that the person reportedly “died in his sleep.”

“His body decomposed and somehow managed to seep into our apartment,” the tweet read. “We’ve head [sic] leaking in our bathroom so when we saw this we called maintenance immediately.”

In another tweet, @daddyallenjoel added that no one could determine what the cause of the liquid was until someone checked on the unit above and the body was discovered. The deceased tenant’s apartment is currently blocked off, he added in another tweet.

Global News reached out to both tenants but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

In a statement to Global News regarding the photos posted on Twitter, officer Garrett Parten of the Minneapolis Police Department said: “Officers responded to the report of a dead person. Officers located a deceased, adult male on a bed in his residence. Nothing suspicious noted at the time of the report.”

The body, Parten confirmed in a statement, was found in a unit at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Park Avenue.

Parten added that the identity of the deceased, along with the nature and cause of his death, would eventually be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

