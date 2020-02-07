Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Man with ‘I have the coronavirus’ sign sprays aerosol on Walmart food

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 11:14 am
Two suspects are shown during a suspected coronavirus prank at a Walmart in Joliet, Ill., on Feb. 2, 2020.
Two suspects are shown during a suspected coronavirus prank at a Walmart in Joliet, Ill., on Feb. 2, 2020. Joliet Police Department/Facebook

Two suspects walked into a Walmart with a sign saying “I have the coronavirus,” then proceeded to spray a then-unknown substance on thousands of dollars’ worth of food and merchandise, according to police in Joliet, Ill.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 2 at a Walmart, according to a news release from Joliet police.

READ MORE: Influencers under fire for using coronavirus selfies to win viral fame

The suspects destroyed US$7,300 worth of produce and Walmart spent over $2,400 to clean up the mess, police said. The substance in the spray was later identified as Lysol, a common aerosol disinfectant.

“He was telling everyone the same thing, that he was protecting them from the virus,” witness Tony Prokes told ABC 7. “It’s not really good to be pranking people that way. People will be scared.”

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say two suspects were involved in the incident, although one of them seemingly grabbed most of the attention. He put on a yellow surgical mask and had a sign taped to his back that read: “Caution: I have the coronavirus,” according to a police statement on Facebook.

No one was actually exposed to the virus, police said.

Police released photos from the store’s security cameras on Tuesday and announced that they’d identified the suspects on Wednesday. Both individuals are described as white men in their 20s.

READ MORE: Don’t use ‘Plague Inc.’ smartphone game to predict coronavirus, developer says

“How stupid,” one user wrote in response to the police statement on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

“This may have been a prank in their minds but … telling people they are dispersing a weaponize virus with their signs and actions is an act of instilling terror,” another person said.

The incident comes amid a surge in fear surrounding the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. The disease has killed more than 500 people, infected thousands more and spread to several countries outside China, including Canada and the United States.

The outbreak has inspired a flood of irreverent jokes and internet memes making light of the situation. It’s also inspired a handful of tone-deaf attempts to go viral, including one incident involving a flight from Canada to Jamaica. A Canadian aboard the plane allegedly claimed that he had the virus, prompting the flight to turn around.

Man who forced WestJet flight to turn back with coronavirus stunt said he was ‘looking to get a viral video’
Man who forced WestJet flight to turn back with coronavirus stunt said he was ‘looking to get a viral video’

“I was looking to get a viral video,” the suspect, James Potok, told Global News earlier this week. “It seemed to me like this was in poor taste, in retrospect.”

Potok was charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.

Police in Joliet, Ill., have not announced any arrests in the Walmart case. They’re expected to face felony charges in connection with the incident, ABC 7 reports.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Walmartnovel coronavirusCoronavirus U.S.Coronavirus cases U.S.coronavirus memescoronavirus prankcoronavirus signCoronavirus Walmarti have coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.