Calgary dance teacher shedding light on brain cancer following diagnosis

Teaching dance is the most natural thing in the world for Rochelle Gartner.

But last May, teaching got a lot tougher when Gartner was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Gartner said she didn’t have any symptoms until a scary incident a few months earlier.

“I was driving to church on Good Friday and I had a seizure,” she said. “I still didn’t believe that this is happening.”

Gartner has had surgery and is going through radiation and chemotherapy.

She said all the treatment is impacting how much she can teach at her studio, Dance With France.

“There’s a lot of dizziness and strange eye movements,” Gartner said. “I have to take it easy with the dance teaching.”

While Gartner continues to be involved in the studio when she can, a tough decision is weighing on her mind.

She’s been told that she will most likely need another surgery but it comes with a life-changing risk.

“[The surgery] would elongate my life for another year however will affect my sight,” Gartner said. “Do I want to live less with my eyesight, or longer, and be partially blind.”

Until then, she said her only option is to stay positive for both herself and her students.

“I live life to the fullest because we never know when our last day is on earth,” Gartner said.

Raising awareness

Gartner is using her love of dance to raise awareness about how deadly the cancer is.

She’s holding a dance competition with proceeds going to glioblastoma research.

“There is no cure for [glioblastoma] so we are hoping to raise funds to find a cure,” said Rochelle.

Rochelle said the support from the dance community has been so overwhelming that she’s added a second show for the competition because the first show sold out.