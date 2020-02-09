Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Calgary dance teacher shedding light on brain cancer following diagnosis

By Michael King Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 9:29 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 9:47 pm
Calgary dance teacher shedding light on brain cancer following diagnosis
WATCH ABOVE: A Calgary dance teacher is shedding light on the deadly impact of glioblastoma after being diagnosed with the brain cancer. Michael King reports.

Teaching dance is the most natural thing in the world for Rochelle Gartner.

But last May, teaching got a lot tougher when Gartner was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Related News

Gartner said she didn’t have any symptoms until a scary incident a few months earlier.

“I was driving to church on Good Friday and I had a seizure,” she said. “I still didn’t believe that this is happening.”

READ MORE: Ask The Doctor: The facts about glioblastoma brain tumors

Gartner has had surgery and is going through radiation and chemotherapy.

She said all the treatment is impacting how much she can teach at her studio, Dance With France.

“There’s a lot of dizziness and strange eye movements,” Gartner said. “I have to take it easy with the dance teaching.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Gartner continues to be involved in the studio when she can, a tough decision is weighing on her mind.

She’s been told that she will most likely need another surgery but it comes with a life-changing risk.

“[The surgery] would elongate my life for another year however will affect my sight,” Gartner said. “Do I want to live less with my eyesight, or longer, and be partially blind.”

Until then, she said her only option is to stay positive for both herself and her students.

“I live life to the fullest because we never know when our last day is on earth,” Gartner said.

Raising awareness

Gartner is using her love of dance to raise awareness about how deadly the cancer is.

She’s holding a dance competition with proceeds going to glioblastoma research.

“There is no cure for [glioblastoma] so we are hoping to raise funds to find a cure,” said Rochelle.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about Glioblastoma, the brain cancer that took Gord Downie’s life

Rochelle said the support from the dance community has been so overwhelming that she’s added a second show for the competition because the first show sold out.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Brain CancerGlioblastomaCalgary dance teacherRochelle GartnerCalgary dance teacher cancercalgary dancerDance With FranceRochelle Gartner glioblastoma
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.