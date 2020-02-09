Deltaport shut down by protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en as blockades continue in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Workers at Canada’s busiest port got an unexpected day off Sunday, as protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents blocked access to Deltaport.

The protest group organized by Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism descended on the Roberts Bank access road to the port near Delta, B.C. Saturday night and remained there overnight into Sunday.

“We’re part of a nationwide movement to shut down Canada in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en,” organizer Isabel Krupp said.

“More than $1 billion of commerce moves through Deltaport every year. We’re shutting it all down. There’s no commercial traffic going in or out of Deltaport today.”

Krupp says the group plans to remain at the port until the RCMP leave the site of the Wet’suwet’en blockade camp in northern B.C., which is attempting to stop work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Those looking to start their shift at Deltaport Sunday morning were told to turn back. According to organizers, workers are respecting the blockade and are treating it like a picket line, saying they won’t cross.

Morning shift is here. Brad, who gifted us with sage, has gone and come back with coffee and doughnuts. Other workers came up (a bit prickly) to ask what we’re doing. After we explained, they said “well we want people to respect our picket lines so we should respect yours” pic.twitter.com/ldkRHmuGVw — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 9, 2020

ILWU Local 502 approached our barricade with a message of solidarity and told us they will not cross our picket line. There would normally be 300 workers at the Deltaport, but not today – the port is closed!#DeltaportBlockade #WetsuwetenStrong #ShutDownCanada pic.twitter.com/H45PRNQ2I6 — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 9, 2020

Global News has reached out to the workers’ union, ILWU LOCAL 502, and the Port of Vancouver for more information.

Krupp says the group allowed workers ending their shift Saturday night to leave the port, but only after explaining their message to each of those workers.

“Most of them were receptive, and most of them understood the need for working-class solidarity with Indigenous struggles for sovereignty,” she said.

She estimates roughly 250 to 300 workers trying to enter the port were denied access Sunday morning.

1:51 RCMP make more arrests at Coastal GasLink protest site RCMP make more arrests at Coastal GasLink protest site

Delta Police vehicles could be seen on-site, and Krupp says the protesters have been threatened with arrest. So far, no arrests have been reported.

Global News has requested comment from Delta Police.

Sunday also saw the fourth straight day of demonstrators blocking entrances to the Port of Vancouver, stalling truck traffic attempting to enter and leave the port.

Vancouver police said the intersections of Clark Drive and East Hastings Street, and Powell Street and Heatley Avenue were closed. The Commissioner Street entrance to the port was also blocked, but the McGill off-ramps are open to traffic.

#VanTraffic: The intersections of Clark and Hastings, and Powell and Heatley, are still blocked to all traffic. The Commissioner Street access to the port is also blocked, but McGill is currently open. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 9, 2020

Saturday saw a long lineup of trucks looking to enter the port spill onto the off-ramp and onto Highway 1, creating heavy delays and impacting port operations.

Protesters in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en are also planning a demonstration at Vancouver City Hall at 1 p.m.

In Victoria, a group of Indigenous youth has refused to move from the steps of the B.C. legislature since Thursday, and have set up a tent city on the legislature lawn.

Further east, demonstrators blocked VIA Rail access in Ontario for the third straight day, along with another rail line in Toronto.

The protests follow a youth-led blockade of the Swartz Bay ferry terminal and occupations of two ministers’ offices last month.

Protesters are ramping up demonstrations across B.C. and elsewhere in Canada this week in solidarity with members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, who have been facing off with RCMP since Thursday.

Over 20 arrests have been made by police, who are enforcing a court injunction against the opponents who have dug in near Houston, B.C.

The $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink is intended to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a massive new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export facility near Kitimat.

Twenty elected Indigenous councils along the route have signed agreements with the company, but opponents say only the hereditary chiefs have authority over unceded traditional territory.

2:03 RCMP arrest more Coastal GasLink opponents RCMP arrest more Coastal GasLink opponents