Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP on scene at incident, drivers asked to avoid intersection northeast of Sherwood Park

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 1:02 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 1:03 pm
RCMP has closed down the intersection at Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 in Strathcona County. .
RCMP has closed down the intersection at Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 in Strathcona County. . Nicole Stillger / Global News

RCMP have closed down the road to all traffic at an incident at Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 in Strathcona County.

Officials have said drivers should avoid the area as no traffic would be allowed to pass through.

The investigation began late Saturday evening, said RCMP, and there’s no word on when the intersection will be open again.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on central Alberta highway

Police have not provided any details as to the nature of the incident, but said there is no danger or risk to the public in the area.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPStrathcona CountyStrathcona County RCMPrange road 225Township Road 534rcmp incidentroad closed sherwood parkroad closed strathcona county
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.