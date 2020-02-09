RCMP on scene at incident, drivers asked to avoid intersection northeast of Sherwood Park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have closed down the road to all traffic at an incident at Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 in Strathcona County.

Officials have said drivers should avoid the area as no traffic would be allowed to pass through.

The investigation began late Saturday evening, said RCMP, and there’s no word on when the intersection will be open again.

Police have not provided any details as to the nature of the incident, but said there is no danger or risk to the public in the area.

More to come…

