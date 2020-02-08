Wet’suwet’en supporters block Port of Vancouver for 3rd straight day, stalling port traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters supporting Indigenous pipeline opponents in northern B.C. blocked access to the Port of Vancouver for the third straight day Saturday, creating heavy traffic backups.

A long line of trucks was seen stalled on Highway 1 at the McGill Street offramp leading to the Commissioner Street port entrance, with an entire lane blocked off to regular traffic.

Both the southbound and northbound off-ramps were blocked in the area, with police warning regular vehicle traffic in the surrounding area could also being impacted.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 – A significant traffic disruption is occurring at Exit 25: McGill St. The southbound and northbound McGill St off ramps are blocked. Assessment in progress. Expect heavy delays. Consider alternate route. #Vancouver #NorthVanhttps://t.co/aoXw8VuLPt — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 8, 2020

#VanTraffic: Protestors are blocking access to the port from Powell and Heatley, as well as Commissioner and McGill. Traffic is still moving in the surrounding area, but is expected to back up very soon. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 8, 2020

The protesters also blocked off access to the port at Powell Street and Heatley Avenue, as well as the overpass near Clark Drive and East Hastings Street, where the intersection was closed to traffic.

The blockades are a repeat of actions taken by demonstrators on Thursday and Friday, which were timed with the evening commutes.

In Victoria, a group of Indigenous youth who took over the steps of the B.C. legislature Thursday have yet to leave, and appear to have set up a tent city in front of the building.

So much love & respect here at the indigenous youth #BCLegislature occupation in solidarity w/ #Wetsuweten. These folks have made this building more welcoming and cozy than any government or political party ever has. #BCpoli pic.twitter.com/GiyyE7YETo — Mark Worthing (@OrcaCedarbough) February 8, 2020

The capital saw a large demonstration of protesters take to the streets Friday calling on the government to pull their support of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Further east, demonstrators blocked Via Rail access in Ontario for the second straight day, along with another rail line in Toronto.

The protests follow a youth-led blockade of the Swartz Bay ferry terminal and occupations of two ministers’ offices last month.

Protesters are ramping up demonstrations across B.C. and elsewhere in Canada this week in solidarity with members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, who are attempting to block construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Six people were arrested on Thursday and another four were taken into custody Friday by RCMP, who are enforcing a court injunction against the opponents who have dug in near Houston, B.C.

The $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink is intended to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a massive new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export facility near Kitimat.

Twenty elected Indigenous councils along the route have signed agreements with the company, but opponents say only the hereditary chiefs have authority over unceded traditional territory.

