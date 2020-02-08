Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after being found lying in snow with gunshot wounds, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 9:44 am
Police at the scene of the shooting near The West Mall and Rathburn Road.
Police at the scene of the shooting near The West Mall and Rathburn Road. John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was found lying in the snow with gunshot wounds in the city’s west end Friday night.

Police said officers received reports of a shooting near The West Mall and Rathburn Road around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Toronto police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in suspicious death of 93-year-old woman

Officers said the victim was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two people were seen running away from the scene, police said, but it’s not clear if they were connected to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders addresses gun violence in year-end press conference
Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders addresses gun violence in year-end press conference
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoToronto crimeGun Violencetoronto police serviceFatal ShootingEtobicokeEtobicoke shootingThe West MallRathburn RoadThe West Mall and Rathburn Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.