Man dead after being found lying in snow with gunshot wounds, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was found lying in the snow with gunshot wounds in the city’s west end Friday night.
Police said officers received reports of a shooting near The West Mall and Rathburn Road around 11 p.m.
READ MORE: Toronto police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in suspicious death of 93-year-old woman
Officers said the victim was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Two people were seen running away from the scene, police said, but it’s not clear if they were connected to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.
Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders addresses gun violence in year-end press conference
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS