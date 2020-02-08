Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘Night to Shine’ brings red carpet experience to those with special needs in Taber

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 8:05 am
Updated February 8, 2020 8:06 am
Night to Shine brings red carpet experience to those with special needs in Taber
WATCH: The Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine prom experience hit Taber, Alta., on Friday night.

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘Night to Shine‘ was celebrated in more than 700 churches in 34 countries around the world on Friday, but for the town of Taber is was the first time the event has come to the community.

“A lot of people didn’t know what it was,” said event organizer Erin Wind, “so this is our first year, and since it’s our first year we hope that next year will be even bigger.”

READ MORE: Lethbridge church gives people with disabilities a night to shine

The prom-style event is aimed at making those with unique needs in the community feel special, and Friday night the celebration impacted nearly 50 people ages 14 and up.

“Sometimes we forget about the ones in the community that have needs,” said Wind.

“They need to be celebrated… we need to celebrate these things.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

And celebrate they did; complete with a paparazzi-lined red carpet, crowns, hair and makeup stations, professional photographers, food and live music.

READ MORE: Event in Lethbridge give people with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’

“We just wanted them to be greeted with happy people, to make them feel comfortable and warm,” smiled Wind, who said her favourite part of the evening was watching the red carpet entrances.

The event was put together with help from more than 20 volunteers, and Wind said the group at MyVictory church in Taber is already excited to start planning for 2021.

“It seems to grow every single year [around the world],” she said, “so we’ll see what that looks like next year.”
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeTaberNight To ShineTim TebowTim Tebow FoundationNight to Shine Taberspecial needs promTim Tebow Night to Shine
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.