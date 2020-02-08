‘Night to Shine’ brings red carpet experience to those with special needs in Taber

Send this page to someone via email

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘Night to Shine‘ was celebrated in more than 700 churches in 34 countries around the world on Friday, but for the town of Taber is was the first time the event has come to the community.

“A lot of people didn’t know what it was,” said event organizer Erin Wind, “so this is our first year, and since it’s our first year we hope that next year will be even bigger.”

The prom-style event is aimed at making those with unique needs in the community feel special, and Friday night the celebration impacted nearly 50 people ages 14 and up.

“Sometimes we forget about the ones in the community that have needs,” said Wind.

"They need to be celebrated… we need to celebrate these things."

And celebrate they did; complete with a paparazzi-lined red carpet, crowns, hair and makeup stations, professional photographers, food and live music.

“We just wanted them to be greeted with happy people, to make them feel comfortable and warm,” smiled Wind, who said her favourite part of the evening was watching the red carpet entrances.

The event was put together with help from more than 20 volunteers, and Wind said the group at MyVictory church in Taber is already excited to start planning for 2021.

“It seems to grow every single year [around the world],” she said, “so we’ll see what that looks like next year.”