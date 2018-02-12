Event in Lethbridge give people with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’

For 17-year-old Braydon Strong, getting ready for the event “Night to Shine” took top priority.

“When I told him it was a prom night, first thing he wanted was a suit,” said Brydon’s mom Shelly Van Sligtenhorst.

Night to Shine was hosted by Victory Church in Lethbridge on Friday night. It’s a prom night for anyone 14 years old and older with special needs.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and the Lethbridge event was one of only four in Canada.

“I love the fact that Braydon gets a night where he can be himself, he can go to an event like this and just shine, just be who he is,” said Van Sligtenhorst.

Organizers and volunteers went all out, giving guests the royal treatment with a red carpet, a cheering crowed at the main door and a tiara and crown for every guest.

About 100 people attended the event, organizers were expecting about 75.

Everything from professional photographers, fresh flowers, hair and make-up stations and even limo rides were provided. Organizer Jennifer Tribble said every last thing was donated or done by volunteers.

“All of us have been tearing up all day, and each time a person comes through the doors and they kind of walk through the red carpet experience with everybody cheering. It’s been amazing.”

This year’s event was such a success, Tribble added there is no doubt they will be rolling out the red carpet again.