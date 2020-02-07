Parts of southern Alberta bracing for ‘heavy snow,’ Environment Canada issues weather warning

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of southern Alberta on Friday afternoon as Environment Canada warned some areas could see up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff by Saturday evening.

“Snow is expected to start late this evening in a line from Nordegg to the Cypress Hills,” the weather agency said on its website. “Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected in the Cypress Hills by Saturday afternoon.

“Heavy snow is expected to start in the Pincher Creek area Saturday morning. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Saturday evening.”

Drivers were warned to be ready to adapt to rapidly-changing road conditions.

