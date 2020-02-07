Menu

Parts of southern Alberta bracing for ‘heavy snow,’ Environment Canada issues weather warning

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 10:19 pm
Updated February 7, 2020 10:23 pm
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a snowfall warning was in place on Friday night. .
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a snowfall warning was in place on Friday night. . CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of southern Alberta on Friday afternoon as Environment Canada warned some areas could see up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff by Saturday evening.

“Snow is expected to start late this evening in a line from Nordegg to the Cypress Hills,” the weather agency said on its website. “Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected in the Cypress Hills by Saturday afternoon.

“Heavy snow is expected to start in the Pincher Creek area Saturday morning. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Saturday evening.”

Drivers were warned to be ready to adapt to rapidly-changing road conditions.

READ MORE: Historic N.L. blizzard highlights need for severe weather preparedness: scientists

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about snowfall in southern Alberta.

