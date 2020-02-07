Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter accounts belonging to Facebook hacked

By Amal S and Rebekah Mathew Reuters
Posted February 7, 2020 8:46 pm
Updated February 7, 2020 8:51 pm
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them,” the Twitter spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Twitter CEO’s hacked account sends racist tweets targeting black people and Jews

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorized person to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
FacebookTwitterMessengerTwitter HackedFacebook hackedfacebook twitterfacebook twitter hackedmessenger twitter hacked
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.