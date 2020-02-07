Damon’s Radiothon Story

Damon first met pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Clare Gallagher as a baby. He’d been diagnosed with craniosynotosis, meaning the plates in his skull had fused prematurely and were not allowing his brain to grow. Dr. Gallagher and plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Frank performed a successful endoscopic surgery to separate the plates and Damon wore a head-shaping helmet for a year.

Fast forward four years. Damon was experiencing headaches and fatigue. After a night of dizziness and nausea, Megan and Al knew they couldn’t wait for a referral he’d been given by their doctor and rushed Damon to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. There, a CT scan led to devastating news. Damon had a tumour that was 4x4x4 cm in his head. It was Easter weekend and Dr. Gallagher came in on her day off. “I was comforted to see her because I knew she was the best. This was the best place Damon could be,” says Megan.

Time was off the essence. Damon needed major surgery right away to remove as much tumour as possible. “He was such a beautiful child – full of life and love,” says Megan. “Would he still be the same boy after this surgery? Knowing I could walk out of there with a different child was one of my worst fears.” The night before surgery, Megan and Al cuddled Damon, trying to keep their own fears at bay. The morning of surgery, Megan went with Damon to the operating room. “Once he was asleep, my weaknesses came out, my armour came off,” she says. “Dr. Gallagher is a serious individual, but that day, she held me. She said, ‘I’ve brought my A-team for Damon and today, he’s our only priority.’”

Hours went by, more than Megan and Al had been anticipating. As time passed, they grew increasingly worried.

After 6 hours, Dr. Gallagher emerged and Megan was terrified – she’d been expecting a nurse to come out with an update. Had something gone wrong? But Dr. Gallagher stated, simply and confidently, “We got it all.” It was the best-case scenario and “the happiest moment of my life,” says Megan. “She is my hero.” That was the first major hurdle. The second was to see if Damon was still the same kid and it would take months to know for sure. The first couple days recovering in the pediatric intensive care unit, Damon was angry and hostile. But after he was weaned from the steroids he’d been on to prevent a stroke, his old personality began to emerge. Megan recalls the nursing staff and Child Life Therapist Cathy being so kind and patient as they helped Damon recover.

Today, it’s apparent that Damon’s personality, cognitive ability and skills were completely preserved. He speaks both English and French – proving his language ability was certainly not compromised – he plays soccer and he’s learned to ride a bike. “We don’t take any moments for granted,” says Megan, adding she’ll forever be grateful for the Alberta Children’s Hospital.