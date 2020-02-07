Wyler’s Radiothon Story

Baby Wyler was born in Medicine Hat via emergency C-section and diagnosed with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) – a brain injury resulting from a lack of oxygen or blood to the brain. A pediatrician delivered the devastating news to Kayla and Zachary that their sweet baby boy was brain dead. Wyler was put on a cooling mat, as lowering body temperature can pause and/or prevent brain damage in some cases. He was transferred to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where there is a specialized neurocritical care (NCC) program. NCC unites experts in neurology, neonatology and pediatric intensive care to save children’s lives, but also save their quality of life.

At the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Wyler was put into a state of hypothermia to keep core body temperature down and give his brain a chance to repair. As a result of the hypothermic state they closely monitored his body organs and intubated to support him. He needed to be kept cool for a period of 72 hours. He was also hooked up to an EEG monitor, which continuously tracked his brain activity. An accompanying video camera and microphone meant he was under close watch, 24 hours a day with his team at the ready to respond to any changes. Meanwhile, Kayla and Zachary’s mothers had travelled to Calgary to be with Wyler until Kayla could be discharged from hospital in Medicine Hat. Kayla and Zachary greatly appreciated the phone and Skype calls from Wyler’s medical team, who – despite the distance between parents and baby – ensured the couple was kept apprised of developments and involved in decisions. “Having a sick child is so powerless as a parent, but the Alberta Children’s Hospital gave us power in any way they could,” says Kayla.

When Kayla and Zachary arrived, Drs. Michael Esser, Khorshid Mohammad and Harish Amin provided so much comfort and reassurance. When Kayla expressed concerns over Wyler’s future quality of life, Dr. Esser was quick to put her fears at ease – it was the first time she got a glimmer of hope that perhaps Wyler could be okay. Dr. Mohammad explained her love for Wyler was the most important thing and that she and Zachary would be able to get through whatever lay ahead. After 72 hours, Wyler was slowly and carefully warmed up. Kayla and Zachary call that day his “Re-Birth Day,” as that was the day their son, as they knew him, was born. It was also the first day Kayla got to hold baby Wyler, which the kind and caring NICU staff helped make possible for her.

Today, Wyler is developing normally and hitting milestones. Kayla says Dr. Amin told her upon discharge “If this child was brought to me today with no background, I would ask why he’s even here. He is a perfectly normal, healthy baby.” Zachary and Kayla are so thankful for the incredible NCC and NICU teams at the hospital who helped save their son, but also gave him a bright future.