Education

Busing fees, registration to be discussed at Central Okanagan school board meeting

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 7:16 pm
Updated February 7, 2020 7:19 pm
The school board’s transportation task force has recommended that annual busing fees be raised to $450 from $225 per student.
Student busing in the Central Okanagan will be discussed at a public board meeting in Kelowna this month.

Transportation has been in the news this school season, ranging from complaints about bus applications to possible increases in busing fees.

The school board’s transportation task force has recommended that annual fees be raised to $450 from $225 per student.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. at the board offices at 1040 Hollywood Rd. S.

In a press release issued on Friday, Central Okanagan Public Schools said a planning and facilities committee took place on Feb. 5, and that the committee reviewed the recommendations of the transportation steering committee.

“After conversation and debate, the planning and facilities committee tabled the decision and requested additional information from staff,” said the press release.

“This information will be presented to the board of education at the Feb. 12 public board meeting.”

It added that “in order to ensure that parents are aware of the changes to the transportation system prior to registering, the district will be delaying registration for busing until March 2, 2020.”

Below are some of the transportation recommendations, according to the press release.

  • Deadline of May 31 to register for busing.
  • Any eligible applications after May 31 will be provided a seat if there are seats available.
  • Any applications made by the deadline will be informed of their status by July 31.
  • Eligibility limits lowered for elementary students (3.0 km) and middle school students (3.6 km).
  • Limit remains at 4.8 km for secondary school students.
  • Additional bus stops established in areas with challenging topography.
  • Courtesy seats first allocated to elementary school students and middle school students.
  • Fees are recommended to increase to $450 per year.
  • Continue to provide multiple students discounts of 50 per cent for the third and fourth child and no charge for the fifth and additional children in a family.
  • Allow parents to apply for a fee subsidy under low income threshholds.
