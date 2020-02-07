Menu

Extreme cold warning issued for Muskoka, Parry Sound areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 5:00 pm
Wind chill values near -35 degrees Celsius are expected Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada.
Wind chill values near -35 degrees Celsius are expected Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, the Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.

Wind chill values near -35 C are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as -25 wind chill expected

According to the federal weather agency, extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Environment Canada is advising residents to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest and muscle pain, numbness and colour-change in fingers and toes.

“Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm,” Environment Canada says. “The outer layer should be wind resistant.”

