Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as -25 wind chill expected

Toronto‘s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Friday “in anticipation of cold weather conditions within the next 24 hours or longer.”

The alert will be in effect until further notice, de Villa said.

According to Environment Canada’s website, temperatures are forecasted to dip to -17 C in the evening on Friday with an overnight wind chill of -25.

Saturday is expected to have a high of -8 C with a morning wind chill of -25, becoming warmer in the afternoon with a wind chill of -11. Sunday will see a high of -1 C.

“Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the temperature in the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder,” a statement from the City of Toronto reads.

City officials are warning residents to stay inside or, if they have to go outside, to dress in warm layers and wear a hat, warm gloves and boots.

