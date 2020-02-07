Slippery road conditions in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Slippery conditions on Friday morning led to a number of accidents on area roads.

On Highway 33, an accident involving an Audi and a Jeep temporarily affected traffic.

On Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, traffic was at a crawl because of heavy ice build-up.

The icy conditions are from a mix of overnight snow and temperatures hovering above and below zero.

Elsewhere:

Highway 1 north of Salmon Arm, at Tappen, is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

Highway 3 at Hedley was down to single-lane, alternating traffic because of an overnight accident.

