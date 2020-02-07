Menu

Traffic

Slippery road conditions in Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 3:02 pm
Icy conditions led to slow commutes and accidents along some roads in the Central Okanagan on Friday morning. Here, a Jeep is in the ditch following an accident on Highway 33.
Global News

Slippery conditions on Friday morning led to a number of accidents on area roads.

On Highway 33, an accident involving an Audi and a Jeep temporarily affected traffic.

On Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, traffic was at a crawl because of heavy ice build-up.

READ MORE: Road contractor asking for public patience after ‘major battle’ with snow

The icy conditions are from a mix of overnight snow and temperatures hovering above and below zero.

Elsewhere:

Highway 1 north of Salmon Arm, at Tappen, is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 3 at Hedley was down to single-lane, alternating traffic because of an overnight accident.

Tips for driving in the snow.
Tips for driving in the snow.

 

