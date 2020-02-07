Menu

Health

10 tested for coronavirus in Manitoba, still no confirmed cases: government

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 3:04 pm
Manitoba releases coronavirus update
Manitoba's chief provincial public health officers tells media the risk of contracting coronavirus is low in Manitoba.

The Manitoba Government says the risk of coronavirus remains low in the province.

In its weekly update on the virus Friday, officials said there have been no laboratory-confirmed cases in Manitoba, although ten people had been tested as of Wednesday.

Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, where the first illnesses were detected in December.

In late January, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global health emergency. There have now been at least 31,211 confirmed cases in China and 637 deaths, according to the WHO.

READ MORE: Expert panel speaks, answers questions about coronavirus at University of Manitoba forum

Beyond China’s borders, there are 270 confirmed cases in 24 countries, and one death. There are several confirmed cases in Canada, all situated in Ontario and B.C.

The province said Friday it is working with officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PCAH) and the WHO to monitor the evolving situation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian-U.S. couple on ship quarantined over coronavirus feeling ‘stir-crazy’

The PHAC recommends travellers who have been to China’s Hubei province, including the City of Wuhan, to self-isolate for 14 days following their arrival back in Canada.

The province says coronavirus can cause a range of mild to severe symptoms, which may be hard to distinguish from a cold or flu when they first develop.

The province isn’t recommending the use of masks in public at this time and says there is no evidence wearing masks significantly reduces the risk of getting the virus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

