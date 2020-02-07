Menu

Crime

Ottawa human trafficking suspect arrested in Windsor after police forces co-operate

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 2:57 pm
The headquarters of the Ottawa Police Service.
The headquarters of the Ottawa Police Service. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing a number of human trafficking-related charges after police in the national capital and Windsor, Ont., worked together to find and arrest him in an ongoing investigation.

Officers tracked down the man in Windsor on Wednesday, months after Ottawa police identified a survivor of human trafficking last fall and launched an investigation, according to a news release issued on Friday.

“Our human trafficking investigative team worked in close collaboration with the morality unit of the Windsor Police Service to address the transient nature of these offences and those involved who attempt to avoid detection and arrests,” said Sgt. Damien Laflamme of the Ottawa Police Service’s human trafficking unit.

“Police agencies including local, provincial and national stakeholders continue to collaborate on criminal investigations to swiftly identify, locate and arrests predators.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man arrested on Feb. 5 was brought back to Ottawa and has been charged with procuring a person under the age of 18; permitting a person under the age of 18 on the premises for prohibited sexual activity; possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000; material benefit; and material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under the age of 18.

He is also facing several charges of breaching probation, according to Ottawa police.

READ MORE: Ottawa woman, 41, charged with second degree murder in Cummings Avenue homicide

The accused man is in custody and is scheduled to appear in show cause court on Friday, police said.

The force’s human trafficking unit believes there are other victims in this case who haven’t come forward to police.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
