Canada

Winnipeg to study extending transit, building park-and-rides for suburban commuters

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 3:00 pm
Winnipeg Transit bus on Graham Avenue.
Winnipeg Transit bus on Graham Avenue. File / Global News

The city is set to study the viability of extending public transit service into regional communities like Selkirk and Headingley or building new park-and-ride stations near city limits for drivers from outside of the city, as part of a larger review of how people commute between Winnipeg and neighbouring communities.

The study will examine transportation between Winnipeg and metro region communities including Selkirk and Stonewall, as well as more than a dozen rural municipalities: Cartier, East St. Paul, Headingley, Macdonald, Ritchot, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Andrews, St. Clements, St. Francois Xavier, Springfield, Tache and West St. Paul.

The city was expected to grant a contract to a consultant for the review Friday, according to the city’s request for proposal.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Transit bans 28 passengers in 2019

The consultant will be tasked with studying the existing conditions of the transportation networks, including commuter trends and patterns, before recommending strategies to improve transportation in the metro Winnipeg area.

Story continues below advertisement
That includes finding ways to “establish an inter-governmental regional regional transportation body”, “explore opportunities for the re-introduction of public transport between city and region,” and analyze building “large [park-and-ride] facilities on major regional corridors” meant to encourage bedroom community commuters to take the bus after driving to city limits.

The report is due June 2021, as part of the city’s Winnipeg Transportation Master Plan — a document meant to guide the city’s transportation infrastructure improvements for the next 30 years.

The strategies outlined in the report won’t be final recommendations.

Winnipeg Transit bans 28 passengers in 2019
Winnipeg Transit bans 28 passengers in 2019
