City shows off Winnipeg’s Southwest Transitway in online video

Winnipeggers are getting their first look at the latest leg of bus rapid transit, known as the Southwest Transitway.

While bus service on the bus-only roadway isn’t expected to begin until the spring, the city posted a video of the route on Youtube this week.

The nearly eight-minute-long video takes a driving tour from the overpass at Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue to Markham Station near the University of Manitoba and back.

The Southwest Transitway is a high-speed roadway for buses that will complete a link from the city’s downtown to neighbourhoods of southwest Winnipeg, including the University of Manitoba.

It’s expected to officially open in April.

The first phase of the project opened in 2012 and runs from Queen Elizabeth Way and Stradbrook Avenue to Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue.

