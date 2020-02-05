Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

City shows off Winnipeg’s Southwest Transitway in online video

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 5:47 pm
City posts video of next leg of Winnipeg’s Southwest Transitway
WATCH: The City of Winnipeg has released video of the next leg of the Southwest Transitway.

Winnipeggers are getting their first look at the latest leg of bus rapid transit, known as the Southwest Transitway.

While bus service on the bus-only roadway isn’t expected to begin until the spring, the city posted a video of the route on Youtube this week.

The nearly eight-minute-long video takes a driving tour from the overpass at Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue to Markham Station near the University of Manitoba and back.

READ MORE: Winnipeg rapid transit plan’s 2nd phase to be unveiled Thursday

The Southwest Transitway is a high-speed roadway for buses that will complete a link from the city’s downtown to neighbourhoods of southwest Winnipeg, including the University of Manitoba.

It’s expected to officially open in April.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Transit proposes faster ‘Blue Line’ routes when Southwest Transit corridor opens

The first phase of the project opened in 2012 and runs from Queen Elizabeth Way and Stradbrook Avenue to Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement
BRT work stoppage talks continue with Manitoba Hydro, but who is to blame remains unclear
BRT work stoppage talks continue with Manitoba Hydro, but who is to blame remains unclear
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of WinnipegBusYouTubeVideoWinnipeg TransitBus Rapid Transitbus routebus-only roadwayWinnipeg BRTWinnipeg Southwest TransitwayWinnpeg bus route
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.