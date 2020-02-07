Menu

Crime

Toronto police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in suspicious death of 93-year-old woman

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 11:17 am
Toronto police investigating the suspicious death of a 93-year-old-woman on Jan. 3.
Toronto police investigating the suspicious death of a 93-year-old-woman on Jan. 3. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspicious death of a 93-year-old woman in early January in the city’s east end.

Police said the woman left a seniors’ residence in the evening of Jan. 3.

Officers said the woman was located in the early hours of Jan. 4 in the Queen Street and Pape Avenue area suffering from multiple injuries.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died, police said.

Police are searching for a vehicle they believe was seen leaving the area before the woman was located.

Investigators described the vehicle as a dark-coloured, possibly maroon 2010 or 2011 SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

