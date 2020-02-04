Police investigating suspicious death of man after altercation in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death following reports of an altercation between two males in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West, at around 2:21 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said the victim is a man believed to be around 21 years old. He was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

“The report was that two males were seen involved in some sort of altercation when one male was seen falling to the ground,” Const. Sarah Patten told Global News. “The other male was seen leaving the scene on foot.”

Patten said a passerby made the phone call to police.

No suspect description has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Suspicious Death

– call recd 0221 hrs

– Area of Aquinas Av / Sebastian Dr Mississauga

– Individual located and pronounced deceased

– Homicide Unit notified

– There will be an ongoing police investigation in the area

-P200044168 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 4, 2020

.@PeelPolice tape crisscrosses Sebastian Dr. in Mississauga. This is where a young man was found stabbed to death at around 2:21am. No suspect information has been released. Details coming up on @globalnewsto. pic.twitter.com/uRPdoBxjXP — Miranda Anthistle (@Mirandanthistle) February 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.