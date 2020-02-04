Menu

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death of man after altercation in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 6:55 am
Updated February 4, 2020 7:45 am
A photo of police on scene in Mississauga investigating a suspicious death.
A photo of police on scene in Mississauga investigating a suspicious death. Miranda Anthistle / Global News

Peel Regional Police say homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death following reports of an altercation between two males in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West, at around 2:21 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said the victim is a man believed to be around 21 years old. He was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

“The report was that two males were seen involved in some sort of altercation when one male was seen falling to the ground,” Const. Sarah Patten told Global News. “The other male was seen leaving the scene on foot.”

Patten said a passerby made the phone call to police.

No suspect description has been released.

More to come.

