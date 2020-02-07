Corus Radiothon returns in support of London Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a big day for the little ones.

The Corus Radiothon has returned for a charity-filled Friday that aims to benefit London Children’s Hospital.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 980 CFPL, FM96, Country 104 and 103.1 Fresh Radio will broadcast live from the hospital’s atrium at London Health Sciences Centre.

The partnership between Corus Radio London and the Children’s Health Foundation reeled in nearly $175,000 in donations at last year’s radiothon — a record-setting amount for the event.

TODAY’S THE DAY & we’re all set and ready for #CorusRadiothon for Children's Health Foundation!!! TEXT “CHILD” to 41010 to donate $10 or $25 or call 1-844-550-5537 (KIDS) to donate today!!

.

Thanks so much to our Caring Heart for Children’s sponsor @CanadianPacific/@CPHasHeart! pic.twitter.com/IgqzyVNobQ — Country 104 (@Country104) February 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

While London is in its name, the work done by London Children’s Hospital stretches far beyond the Forest City.

Each year, the hospital receives more than 122,000 patient visits, more than half of which are from people outside of London.

Among those visiting are Addison and Aubrey Norton, five-year-old twins whose premature births resulted in them spending months in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The thankful twins are now looking to give back, and with the help of their mother Mandy, they’ve already raised hundreds for London Children’s Hospital.

“We’re really lucky to have the hospital in our city and we want to support in any way we can,” Mandy said.

“So the babies can go home,” said the twins when asked why they want to give back. “All of the babies.”

In support of Addison and Aubrey’s Miracle Mission for @CHFHope their Kindergarten class had a PJ day fundraiser with Dr. Beary Goode! There is still time before the Radiothon on February 7th to support Addison and Aubrey's Miracle Mission

Link – https://t.co/4SYxXktqCN pic.twitter.com/IkidfMDPAV — Mandy Norton (@Mandy_Norton28) January 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

How to donate

There are plenty of ways to donate to the Corus Radiothon on Friday.

Donations can be made over the phone by calling 1-844-550-KIDS (5437) toll-free. From there, callers will have the option to make a one-time donation or to sign up to become a monthly donor for as little as $10 a month.

Cellphone users can text CHILD to 41010 to donate $10 or $25 to Children’s Health Foundation.

Donations can be sent online to childhealth.ca/radiothon.

Folks are also free to make donations in person by visiting London Children’s Hospital on Commissioners Road East.

—

Corus Radio and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.