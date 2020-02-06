Menu

OHL Roundup: Thursday, February 6, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 11:00 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 11:01 pm

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Kaleb Pearson scored three goals and set up one more, Aidan Dudas had two goals and two assists, and the Owen Sound Attack routed the Niagara IceDogs 11-1 on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Sergey Popov had a five-point night with a goal and four helpers while Brady Lyle scored twice and tacked on an assist for Owen Sound (24-19-6). Ethan Burroughs, Matthew Struthers and Deni Goure supplied the rest of the offence.

Cameron Butler had the lone goal for the IceDogs (17-28-5), who have lost seven straight.

Attack goaltender Mack Guzda stopped 15 shots. Niagara’s Andrew MacLean made 36 saves.

BULLDOGS 3 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Zachary Roy made 23 saves and George Diaco had a goal and an assist to lift Hamilton (21-22-6) over the Spitfires (28-14-5).

PETES 8 BATTALION 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson scored twice and tacked on three assists and Mason McTavish had two goals and a helper as the Petes (30-19-3) handed North Bay (11-36-2) its fifth straight loss.

COLTS 5 STEELHEADS 4 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Brandt Clarke scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime as the Colts (22-21-5) edged the Steelheads (23-23-4) to snap Mississauga’s four-game win streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.