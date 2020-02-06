Key al-Qaeda figure killed in U.S. counter-terrorism operation, Trump says

The White House says the founder of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen on Thursday.
A statement from U.S. President Donald Trump said Qasim al-Rimi was targeted and “successfully eliminated.”
According to the statement, al-Rimi was the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. al-Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden.
In his statement, Trump said under al-Rimi, AQAP committed “unconscionable violence” against civilians in Yemen and “sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks” against the U.S.
“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the statement read. “The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death.”
This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
COMMENTS