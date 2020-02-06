Key al-Qaeda figure killed in U.S. counter-terrorism operation, Trump says

Send this page to someone via email

The White House says the founder of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen on Thursday.

A statement from U.S. President Donald Trump said Qasim al-Rimi was targeted and “successfully eliminated.”

According to the statement, al-Rimi was the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. al-Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden.

In his statement, Trump said under al-Rimi, AQAP committed “unconscionable violence” against civilians in Yemen and “sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks” against the U.S.

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the statement read. “The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death.”

Al-Rimi’s death at the hands of the U.S. comes one month after the targeted killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani and five months after the fatal attack on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi , the Iraqi-born leader of the Islamic State. Five days after Soleimani’s death on Jan. 3, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, one of which was near the city of Irbil that housed Canadian soldiers. Moments later, the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian airliner en route from Kyiv to Iran, killing all 176 people on board — including 57 Canadians. Iranian officials first insisted the aircraft crashed due to a mechanical issue, but eventually admitted three days later the Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down the plane.

