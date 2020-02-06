Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police investigating after taxis damaged in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 5:11 pm
On Wednesday at about 7:20 a.m., officers say they were called to Town Taxi on Holland Street West after it was discovered that several vehicles were defaced.
South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

South Simcoe police officers are investigating after several taxis were vandalized in Bradford, Ont. overnight.

On Wednesday at about 7:20 a.m., officers say they were called to Town Taxi on Holland Street West after it was discovered that several vehicles were defaced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Ranjit Sandhu at 905-775-3311, ext. 1409, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

