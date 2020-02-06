Quebec man charged in Tuesday afternoon Toronto collision that seriously injured 3 teens

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man from Quebec has been charged following three-vehicle crash that seriously injured three teenagers on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive area, south of St. Clair Avenue East, just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 with reports of a collision.

Officers said a driver of a white Infinity Q50 was driving northbound on Pharmacy Avenue at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Toyota Yaris.

As a result of the collision, the driver and all three passengers in the Toyota were taken to hospital with injuries, police said.

Toronto police said a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Investigators said Mohamad Hansh, 22, of Quebec has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Hansh is expected to appear in court on March 27.

