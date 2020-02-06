Longtime Guelph city councillor Ken Hammill passes away

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Guelph city councillor Ken Hammill is being remembered as a community builder “in the truest sense” following news of his death.

In a statement posted on the city’s website, Mayor Cam Guthrie said there are few people who have contributed as much to the spirit and quality of life in Guelph as Hammill.

“Ken’s dedication to Guelph was exemplary in so many ways and his legacy lives on in the numerous programs, services and places he helped shape,” Guthrie said.

"I join the community in mourning the loss of one of Guelph's most devoted and thoughtful champions."

Hammill served as Ward 5 city councillor for 29 years and Guthrie said he earned a reputation for strong fiscal management as the chair of finance.

Following his time on council, Hammill founded the Guelph Community Foundation and the Friends of Guelph. He also supported efforts towards the hospital redevelopment, protection of the Hanlon Creek watershed and economic development downtown.

“A tireless advocate and fundraiser, he also contributed to the creation of many of the features that make Guelph such a wonderful place to live, work and play,” Guthrie said.

Some of those contributions include the Market Square wading pool and skating rink, the trail system along the Eramosa and Speed rivers, and the John Galt statue downtown.

On behalf of city council and the city, Guthrie offered condolences to Hammill’s wife Eileen and their children.

Former Guelph Police Chief Bryan Larkin said Hammill was a tremendous leader and friend.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an amazing Guelphite, Mr. Ken Hammill, a City of Guelph leader, advocate and all things Guelph,” he said in a tweet.

Larkin added that Hammill was fiercely committed to building a better community for all.

Current Ward 5 city councillor Cathy Downer tweeted that Hammill’s advocacy touched much of what residents cherish about Guelph.

