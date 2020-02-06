Several Co-op stations out of gas in Winnipeg due to blockades

Send this page to someone via email

Several Red River Co-op gas stations are out of gas inside Winnipeg and employees are directing drivers to the closest station that does.

An employee answering the phone at the 3755 Portage Ave. station confirmed they were out of unleaded fuel and directed a Global News reporter to the stations in Headingley or at 1925 Portage Ave.

When asked why they were out of fuel, the employee said they didn’t know.

Other stations, like the one on Route 90, had also posted 00.0 as their price of gas while dealing with shortages.

The clerk inside told 680 CJOB they believed the shortages were due to the ongoing labour dispute happening in Regina.

Global News has reached out to Federated Co-operatives Limited for comment.

A sign posted on a gas pump at the Co-op Gas station on Route 90 Thursday. Clay Young/Global News

A sign posted on one of the Route 90 gas pumps stated that unleaded gasoline was temporarily unavailable and apologized for the inconvenience.

“Please see the Co-op Representative that can direct you to the closest location with fuel.”

There are about 20 stations in and around Winnipeg.

A notice sent to 680CJOB from a truck driver shows Co-op has restricted gasoline purchases for large trucks at Co-op Cardlocks across the prairies.

“A daily maximum of 300 litres of diesel and 100 litres of gasoline per card has been put in place … across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-op Refinery Complex would like to assure our customers that there is plenty of fuel available. However, Unifor’s illegal blockades are preventing us from getting it to you.”

The notice from Co-op. Submitted

Unifor and Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) have been in a labour dispute since Dec. 5, 2019. On Friday, the two sides met at the bargaining table but the talks ultimately failed.

Unifor restored a previous blockade that evening around the refinery, preventing fuel trucks from entering.

"While we tabled our best proposal, @CoopFCL’s version of bargaining was to show up and present new concessions.

That’s not how things work with Unifor, @Unifor594 members will not be pushed around." – @ScottDUnifor#BoycottCoop pic.twitter.com/hPnkNq3fCF — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) February 1, 2020

CRC said they’re confident there is a path to a deal.

“It was always going to take more than one day to close the gap between the two parties, and we encourage Unifor to return to the table,” said Brad DeLorey, spokesperson for CRC in a statement.

The employer says they were prepared to bargain for as long as it took, but further discussions can not take place since the blockades are back up.

“We are willing to talk and are hopeful the bargaining will resume in the near future,” said DeLorey.

The barricade around the refinery was first erected on Jan. 20 where 14 people were arrested and charged for mischief, including Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

-With files from Mickey Djuric

