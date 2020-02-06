Menu

Crime

Motorcycle rider charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 11:12 am
Hamilton police continue to investigate a fatal collision from December that saw two people hit by a motorcycle on Mohawk Road East at Upper Gage. .
Don Mitchell / Global News

A 54-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run on the Mountain in December that left one man dead and put a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the collision happened on Dec. 28, 2019 after 5 p.m. in the area of Mohawk Road East, just east of Upper Gage Avenue.

Police say the 68-year-old male victim and the 89-year-old woman he was with were attempting to cross from the south sidewalk of Mohawk Road when they were struck by an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The female pedestrian is slowly recovering from her injuries, according to detectives.

Scott Watson, of Hamilton, has been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s set to face a judge on Thursday, March 5.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crash to reach out to Hamilton police’s collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

