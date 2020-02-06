1 person sent to hospital in Brydges Street blaze: London Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been sent to hospital following an early morning blaze at an auto shop in east London, firefighters say.

Firefighters received a call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday from a neighbour who reported seeing flames emerging from A-N Auto Electric, an auto shop on Brydges Street east of Egerton Street, according to platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

Shewell added that a person was found inside during a search of the building.

“We were doing a primary search of the second-floor mezzanine area, and at that point, an individual was found and removed quickly by our fire crews,” Shewell said.

The person inside was transferred to the care of local paramedics and transported to hospital, but Shewell said the condition and gender of the individual are being withheld for the time being.

“I would say, judging by the information I received, it would be serious condition at this point, but I can’t comment any farther than that,” Shewell said.

Battling an auto shop blaze is no easy task. Shewell told Global News that chemicals on site and vehicles parked inside can lead to added risks during fire scenarios.

“It’s a very complex search; it’s not like just going into an open building,” Shewell said.

He added that the size of commercial buildings and the visibility challenges they create lead to further difficulty during search operations.

Final update from LFD on Brydges St fire. Brydges St is now open. The OFM will be attending the scene to assist our fire investigators. We continue to work with partners @enbridgegas @LondonHydro @lpsmediaoffice Damage estimated at $100,000. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/kpHn83kh9V — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 6, 2020

As of Thursday morning, an investigation remains ongoing, but the fire department reports Brydges Street has reopened near A-N Auto Electric.

Damage from the blaze is estimated to be $100,000.