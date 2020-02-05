Kelowna folk duo Josh and Bex tune up for busy months ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Their familiar harmonies fill venues and markets with airy, dreamy duets that have cemented folk musicians Josh and Bex into the Okanagan’s music scene.

Inspired by the valley they live in, the duo pull from the natural world.

“Greenhow Road is about a little road in Oyama which is part of the Okanagan. We sing about Kalamalka Lake and the moon and the stars,” said Bex Trook, vocals, ukulele and keyboard.

Their songs are crafted with the intention to unify their audience.

“I think people just leaving our shows [are] realizing that we are all the same and all have the same struggles,” said Joshua Smith, acoustic guitar and vocals.

Finding the perfect combination of soul-folk and melody-driven duets over the last four years, they have compiled a self-titled EP that reveals bits of their soul and draws the audience in through their delicate euphony.

“He will be strumming something and I’ll be like, ‘Oh I really like that,’ and elaborate on it,” said Trook.

“We want to sing songs that mean something to us and we want to connect with the audience.”

The folk duo will be touring through the Okanagan, the Shuswap and Vancouver in the months ahead. They play next at Fernando’s Pub Feb. 8.

For details on their tour, visit www.joshandbexmusic.com

